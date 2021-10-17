Toroso Investments LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $165.87 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.