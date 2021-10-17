Toroso Investments LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.89.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

