Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $116.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.