Toroso Investments LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 108,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 99,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 92,444 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

