TouchCon (TOC) Market Cap Achieves $1.29 Million

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $77,979.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00512385 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001023 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.30 or 0.01100056 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

