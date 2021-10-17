Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.94 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.01.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

