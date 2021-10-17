Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 10,007 China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth about $78,254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 2,399.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COE. Benchmark cut shares of China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

China Online Education Group stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of -0.73. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $89.79 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.92%.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

