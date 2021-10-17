Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.56. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$17.60.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

