Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $69.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

TRMB stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 152.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Trimble by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Trimble by 3.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

