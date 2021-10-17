Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.20

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.20 and last traded at $108.81, with a volume of 66 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

