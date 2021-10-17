TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Update

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 515,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 118,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TrueBlue by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 15.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.