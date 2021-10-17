TrueDeck Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30,358.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $312,183.70 and approximately $30,358.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00204472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00093171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

