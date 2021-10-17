Truist Securiti Weighs in on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,788 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,784 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

