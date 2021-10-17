TrustVerse Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.24 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $211,584.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00200232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00090433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,749,906 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

