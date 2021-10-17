Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE E opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of -314.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 124.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

