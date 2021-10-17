Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 55 ($0.72).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £744.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 15.73 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.68.

In related news, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

