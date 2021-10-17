Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 483,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKC remained flat at $$4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 493,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,382. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

