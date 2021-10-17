U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 68,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 94,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

