UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.26 ($3.83).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

EPA AF opened at €4.21 ($4.96) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.35. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.