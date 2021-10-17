UBS Group Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.33 ($173.33).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €144.28 ($169.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €149.51 and its 200-day moving average is €139.44. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.