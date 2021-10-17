UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Update

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 15,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 49,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,799. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

