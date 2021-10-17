Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.72. 670,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,052. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.33.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 65.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $289,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

