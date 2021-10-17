Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stake Lifted by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares during the quarter. Under Armour makes up 2.7% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Under Armour worth $19,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 265.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 320.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 330,279 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 1,086,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,269. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

