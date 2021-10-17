UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Hits $416.28 on Major Exchanges

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $271,320.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $416.28 or 0.00669195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.06 or 0.00303921 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007919 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001173 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000960 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012204 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00122543 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,106 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

