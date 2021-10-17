Unifty (NIF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $603,394.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. Unifty has a total market cap of $22.89 million and $603,394.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifty has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $19.43 or 0.00031941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

