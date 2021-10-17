United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.