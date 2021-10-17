United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 20,129 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 14.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

RELX opened at $30.15 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.3351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

