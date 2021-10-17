United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,242 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $160.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average is $143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $161.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

