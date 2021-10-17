United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Down 32.7% in September

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 531,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 195,892 shares of company stock worth $643,554. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UIHC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 190,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,348. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $153.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Insurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

