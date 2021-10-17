United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ UTME opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88. United Time Technology has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $107.33.
About United Time Technology
