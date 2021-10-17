United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ UTME opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88. United Time Technology has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $107.33.

About United Time Technology

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

