Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 18,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,625. The company has a market cap of $261.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Unity Bancorp news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $57,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $140,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,616 shares of company stock worth $461,121 over the last three months. 31.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.