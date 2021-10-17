Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

