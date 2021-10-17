Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.67.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.