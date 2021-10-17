Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,636. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

