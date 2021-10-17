Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Update

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. Uponor Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Get Uponor Oyj alerts:

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Uponor Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.