Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. Uponor Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Uponor Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.