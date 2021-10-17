Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report $196.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.79 million and the lowest is $167.50 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $131.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $336.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.35. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $227.34 and a 52 week high of $353.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 124.61 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

