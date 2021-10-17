VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the September 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of RTH opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.21. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $143.10 and a 1 year high of $182.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 124.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000.

