Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $53,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 706,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,325,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 130,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.33 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.