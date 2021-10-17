Vanguard Group Inc. Has $610.12 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,406,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $610,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $719,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 310.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $74.41 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

