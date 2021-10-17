Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $651,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.