Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,117,923 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Upwork worth $626,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

