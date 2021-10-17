Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 233,330 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.04% of Harley-Davidson worth $637,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

