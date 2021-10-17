Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 81,001 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.52% of Woodward worth $665,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Woodward stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.