Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $409.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.