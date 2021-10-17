Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

