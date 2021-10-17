Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $45.10

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.10, but opened at $46.67. Veracyte shares last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 8,523 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

