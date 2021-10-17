VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

