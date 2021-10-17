Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $267.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.99. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 622.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

