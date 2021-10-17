Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,526 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $130.49 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.01.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock worth $45,987,946. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

