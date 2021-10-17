Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 88 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $129.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.13.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

