Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,891 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE CAPL opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $859.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.14 million. Research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 52,800 shares of company stock worth $925,534 over the last three months.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.